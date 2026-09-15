“Streamlining our work with SMX, CBP, and SM Estates is a reflection of our commitment to innovation across the logistics ecosystem,” 2GO Forwarding Business Unit Head Faye Alonzo said on Tuesday.

“Through this partnership, we are consolidating permit processing as an integrated end-to-end solution and a single point of contact for permit processing. This enables exhibitors and organizers to move cargo more efficiently and with greater confidence.”

Under a memorandum of understanding, 2GO will facilitate permit applications on behalf of contractors, coordinate endorsements with SM Estates, and process submissions with CBP.

The logistics company will also provide support during event ingress, operations, and pull-out activities at SMX.

The arrangement is intended to reduce administrative workload and delays by consolidating coordination among the parties involved in venue logistics.

“By aligning our expertise and resources, we are creating a more seamless and efficient framework for our venue logistics,” said Walid Wafik, senior vice president for operations of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp., which manages SMX Convention Center.

“This reinforces our dedication to delivering world-class experiences supported by efficient operational systems.”

SM Estates said the partnership would also simplify permit reviews and endorsements.

“For SM Estates, this collaboration is key to permit review and endorsement. Made possible by this MOU, closer coordination with our partners will enable a faster and more simplified process,” SM Estates Senior Vice President for Development and Management Jessel Kabigting said.

CBP, however, will remain the sole authority responsible for regulating permits, applications, vehicle access, and fees within the complex.

"Strong partnerships are essential to creating effective change. While CBP remains the sole authority for regulating permits, applications, vehicle access, and fees, this collaboration enables us to deliver our services more holistically and effectively,” CBP President Erickberth Calupe said.

The agreement expands 2GO’s logistics services into event operations, complementing its existing transportation, forwarding, and project logistics businesses.