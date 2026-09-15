Under the pipeline, Panay could gain 135 MW of baseload capacity by 2028, another 270 MW in 2029 and 150 MW in 2030.

The region could also receive 220 MW of gas-fired mid-merit capacity by 2028, providing more flexible generation that can respond to swings in electricity demand and supply.

Combined, the projects would provide 775 MW of additional capacity through 2030 to support households, businesses, industries, and future investments in Western Visayas.

The DOE is also advancing the Mindoro-Panay Interconnection Project, which is expected to strengthen Panay’s access to power from outside the region.

Once completed, the project will connect the Visayas Grid to the transmission link between Batangas and Mindoro, creating another connection between Luzon and the Visayas.

The link is expected to give the grids greater flexibility to transfer available electricity during tight supply conditions and generation outages.

“Securing Panay’s energy future requires us to address today’s supply constraints while building the generation and transmission infrastructure that Western Visayas will need in the years ahead. This is a shared responsibility and strong stakeholder support is vital to delivering stable electricity, driving economic growth and improving the lives of every Filipino in Region VI,” Garin said.

While the longer-term capacity is being developed, the DOE is also pushing measures to ease immediate supply constraints in the Visayas.

The agency is facilitating the return of generating units currently on forced outage, including plants operated by Therma Visayas, Inc. and Panay Energy Development Corp. in the Visayas, as well as Therma South Inc. and GNPower Kauswagan Ltd. Co. in Mindanao.

The units are scheduled to return to service in September and October, which is expected to restore available capacity and rebuild reserves to reduce the risk of recurring Yellow and Red Alerts in the Visayas.

For the medium term, the DOE is facilitating the deployment of 253 MW of ancillary service capacity across the Visayas, including battery energy storage systems in Cebu, Leyte, Negros, Bohol and Panay.

The storage facilities are intended to respond quickly to sudden supply losses, helping stabilize the grid and lower the risk of service interruptions while additional generation comes online.