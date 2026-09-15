“We believe every deposit entrusted to DBP will help strengthen its capacity to finance transformative projects that will support economic growth, create jobs, and improve the lives of communities across the country,” de Jesus said.

The bank’s deposit base grew 15.51 percent to P413.41 billion in the second quarter from P357.91 billion in the same period last year, de Jesus said.

DBP is the country’s 10th-largest bank, with total assets of P1.036 trillion. It provides financing for four priority sectors: infrastructure and logistics; micro, small and medium enterprises; the environment; and social services and community development.

Under the “Save 2 Win” campaign, eligible individual depositors can win cash prizes of up to P250,000, while institutional depositors can receive gift certificates.

De Jesus said the campaign also aims to encourage greater financial inclusion, particularly among underbanked and unbanked Filipinos.

“We hope to inspire more Filipinos to save not only for achieving their personal financial goals but also for contributing to nation-building and achieving sustainable progress,” he said.

The promotion is open to eligible depositors at DBP branches nationwide and will run until 31 December 2026.