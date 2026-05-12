US backs Sangley airport project with feasibility study funding

The study will focus on developing high-quality infrastructure to meet the country’s projected aviation needs and establish strong security measures to support direct flights to major U.S. aviation hubs.

“The high volume of direct international travel between the United States and the Philippines reflects the steadfast friendship of our two countries, and we share a desire to see passenger traffic flourish safely and efficiently,” said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA deputy director.

“This project is one of many shared priorities with the Philippine government to achieve our collective goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

USTDA awarded the funding to Philippine project developer Cavitex Holdings Inc., which selected California-based S-A-P Group LLC to conduct the study.

The company will provide U.S. technical expertise to guide the airport’s development, including air traffic forecasts, financial analyses and recommendations for advanced security screening at an airport expected to host direct flights to the United States.

The study will also promote the adoption of U.S. technologies and services, including screening systems, airport construction components, safety and security equipment, telecommunications networks and consulting services.

The project aligns with the Luzon Economic Corridor initiative, which seeks to strengthen connectivity and economic resilience in key Philippine growth areas.

The construction of Sangley Point International Airport is expected to help address Manila’s rising travel demand and worsening air traffic congestion by expanding cargo and passenger capacity.

Metro Manila is currently served by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which handled around 52 million travelers in 2025.

“Cavitex Holdings Inc. welcomes the grant from the USTDA, highlighting its importance in accelerating the development of the SPIA, a key infrastructure project under the SPIA Development Consortium,” said Cavitex president and CEO Leonides J.M. Virata.

“USTDA’s technical assistance will help advance project planning and implementation by enabling access to advanced U.S. expertise, innovative technologies and global best practices. The SPIA initiative will deliver transformative benefits for the country — creating tens of thousands of jobs, enhancing mobility and unlocking billions in long-term economic activity,” he added.