Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative would connect satellite observations with conditions experienced by farmers on the ground.

“From space, a satellite can see a flood. From the ground, a farmer sees a lost harvest. Our job is to connect those two views,” Tiu Laurel said.

The agencies will develop and explore tools for monitoring crops, mapping floods and droughts, assessing irrigation resources, forecasting yields and identifying areas vulnerable to agricultural losses.

Satellite technology may also be used to monitor pests and diseases, evaluate soil conditions, track fisheries and identify promising fishing and aquaculture areas.

Another potential application is using satellite maps to identify locations where floodwaters naturally collect. These areas could eventually be assessed for water storage during the dry season, linking flood control with irrigation planning.

“Some of the water we now see as a hazard could become an agricultural resource,” Tiu Laurel said.

PhilSA will provide satellite data and technical expertise, while the DA will supply field information and validate satellite assessments. The agriculture department also plans to mobilize field validators nationwide to conduct ground checks.

“No matter how advanced our satellites become, we still need someone on the ground to confirm that what we see is, indeed, a farm,” Tiu Laurel said.

The agencies will share datasets and maps covering crop production, irrigation, droughts, floods and disaster impacts. The agreement does not involve a transfer of funds, with each agency generally covering its own incidental expenses.

“Ultimately, this is about using technology to strengthen food security and improve the lives of our farmers and fisherfolk,” Tiu Laurel said.