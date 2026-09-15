The company’s digital infrastructure arm, iSON Tower Ltd. Inc., has already invested $65 million to build 450 telecommunications towers across the National Capital Region (NCR), Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao under the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) Common Tower Policy.

Backed by US private equity firm TPG Peppertree Capital, the Asian Development Bank and Security Bank, iSON Tower plans to invest as much as $300 million over the next decade to increase its network to 3,000 towers. The expansion is expected to create more than 100 additional direct jobs and expand its contractor network to about 1,000 workers.

The group is also committing $75 million to three other sectors.

iSON Agrotech will invest $50 million in a 50-hectare protected agriculture project paired with a 40-megawatt-peak solar facility in New Clark City through a joint venture with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

Another $15 million will go to iSON Health to expand teleconsultation, second medical opinions and medical tourism services, while $10 million will support BPO operations serving major telecommunications companies and future global clients.

Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the investments reflect confidence in the country's growth, business environment and workforce.

Investment czar Frederick Go likewise said the expansion demonstrates the impact of the administration’s investment reforms in attracting capital, technology and jobs.