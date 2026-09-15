Local companies need to accelerate their shift toward net zero emissions as geopolitical tensions and volatile global energy markets increase pressure on operating costs and expose businesses to fossil fuel supply risks, the Net Zero Carbon Alliance (NZCA) said.

The private-sector coalition is pushing companies to move beyond broad climate commitments and integrate decarbonization into their business strategies, particularly through cleaner energy, climate financing, technology and more resilient supply chains.

“For a highly climate-vulnerable nation like the Philippines, achieving net zero emissions remains an indispensable shield—no longer just an environmental ideal, but a structural economic blueprint that ensures independent clean energy, long-term enterprise survival and protection from volatile global fossil fuel prices,” NZCA Executive Director Allan Barcena said on Tuesday.

The call comes as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to affect global energy supply, highlighting the exposure of energy-importing economies such as the Philippines to disruptions and price swings in international fossil fuel markets.

Climate risks are also mounting, with recent global climate models indicating that the world has missed the window to prevent temperatures from rising beyond the critical 1.5-degree Celsius threshold.

The United Nations Environment Programme, however, continues to push for faster climate action through an “overshoot, peak and decline” pathway that would require rapid emissions cuts and massive carbon removal.

Against this backdrop, NZCA said companies need to pursue measures that can translate their net zero targets into tangible benefits for their operations and bottom line.

The group is focusing on areas such as climate governance, mandatory sustainability disclosures, carbon footprint tracking and climate finance.

Companies are also being encouraged to deploy available technologies for emissions management and decarbonization, including artificial intelligence, smart energy systems, carbon management tools and science-based verification.

The push is being highlighted at the Philippine Net Zero Conference 2026, organized by NZCA and First Gen Group in partnership with the Southeast Asia Decarbonization Exchange.

Carrying the theme “Bridging Gaps, Advancing Net Zero: Radical Collaboration in a Fragmenting World,” the two-day conference brings together corporate decision-makers, sustainability practitioners, climate advocates, and small and medium enterprises.

NZCA, established by First Gen-owned Energy Development Corp. in 2021, is marking its fifth anniversary with 50 partner companies and partner-enabler organizations committed to pursuing net zero.

Eight new organizations are joining the alliance this year: Enderun Colleges, Eton Properties Philippines Inc., International Container Terminal Services Inc., Instep Carbon and Sustainability, MacroAsia Corp., Philippine Airlines, Philippine Trade Training Center, and Universidad de Zamboanga.

The alliance is also presenting its five-year accomplishment report and launching the first Net Zero Champions Awards to recognize partner companies for progress in advancing their respective net zero programs.

NZCA provides its partners with learning sessions and tools aimed at strengthening their capabilities to meet their emissions reduction targets.