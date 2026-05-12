U.S. interested in Sangley airport project

The United States is backing the planned Sangley Point International Airport project in Cavite, marking a major step toward expanding Metro Manila’s aviation capacity while strengthening direct air connectivity between the Philippines and key American cities.
The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) announced funding support for a feasibility study for the proposed airport, which is expected to help decongest Ninoy Aquino International Airport and position Sangley as a new international gateway for both passenger and cargo traffic.
Part of efforts to strengthen infra cooperation
The project is also seen as part of broader efforts between Manila and Washington to strengthen infrastructure cooperation and economic connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region.
“The high volume of direct international travel between the United States and the Philippines reflects the steadfast friendship of our two countries, and we share a desire to see passenger traffic flourish safely and efficiently,” said Thomas R. Hardy, deputy director of USTDA.
“This project is one of many shared priorities with the Philippine government to achieve our collective goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.
The USTDA awarded the grant to Philippine developer Cavitex Holdings Inc., which tapped California-based The S-A-P Group LLC to conduct the study.
Technical assessments
The consultancy will provide technical assessments covering air traffic forecasts, financial studies, airport planning, and security systems needed for future direct flights to the United States.
The study will also evaluate the use of U.S.-made aviation technologies and services, including airport screening systems, telecommunications infrastructure, security equipment, and engineering solutions.