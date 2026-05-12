U.S. interested in Sangley airport project

Part of efforts to strengthen infra cooperation

The project is also seen as part of broader efforts between Manila and Washington to strengthen infrastructure cooperation and economic connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The high volume of direct international travel between the United States and the Philippines reflects the steadfast friendship of our two countries, and we share a desire to see passenger traffic flourish safely and efficiently,” said Thomas R. Hardy, deputy director of USTDA.

“This project is one of many shared priorities with the Philippine government to achieve our collective goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

The USTDA awarded the grant to Philippine developer Cavitex Holdings Inc., which tapped California-based The S-A-P Group LLC to conduct the study.

Technical assessments

The consultancy will provide technical assessments covering air traffic forecasts, financial studies, airport planning, and security systems needed for future direct flights to the United States.

The study will also evaluate the use of U.S.-made aviation technologies and services, including airport screening systems, telecommunications infrastructure, security equipment, and engineering solutions.