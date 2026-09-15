As an initial step, the water firm will double the renewable energy component of electricity supplied under its contract with Meralco retail electricity supplier MPower to 20 percent from 10 percent beginning next year.

The higher renewable energy share is expected to reduce Maynilad’s carbon emissions by about 8,500 metric tons annually.

"The completion of this roadmap marks a major milestone in our sustainability journey. By steadily increasing our use of renewable energy and investing in cleaner technologies, we are reducing our carbon footprint while strengthening the long-term resilience of our operations," Maynilad Chief Sustainability Officer Atty. Roel S. Espiritu said.

The company also plans to install rooftop solar photovoltaic systems at 20 facilities, including water treatment plants, pumping stations, reservoirs, wastewater treatment plants, and sewage pumping facilities.

These will add to Maynilad’s existing solar facilities at the La Mesa Compound and further reduce the company’s reliance on conventional power sources.

Maynilad developed the transition plan following an assessment of its energy consumption and carbon emissions, alongside renewable energy feasibility studies and implementation planning.