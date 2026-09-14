"During the examination, authorities discovered six boxes containing 28 cans with approximately 28,324 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or “shabu,” with an estimated standard drug price of P192.603 million. Another box was found to contain approximately 4,746 grams of suspected high-grade marijuana, or “kush,” valued at P7.119 million," the BOC said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities also found 20 towels and 20 duvets suspected to contain liquid methamphetamine.

Samples taken from the suspected shabu, high-grade marijuana, and liquid methamphetamine were subjected to laboratory examination by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and yielded positive results for methamphetamine hydrochloride and cannabis.

The operation was carried out through the coordinated efforts with the PDEA, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Enforcement and Security Service, XIP, NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, and other concerned authorities.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno emphasized that the interception demonstrates the critical role of intelligence-driven profiling, X-ray screening, and close inter-agency coordination in preventing illegal drugs from entering the country.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa likewise underscored the Port’s continued vigilance in screening shipments and strengthening coordination with partner agencies to prevent attempts to smuggle illegal drugs through the country’s primary international gateway. NEIL ALCOBER