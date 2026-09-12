BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the accomplishment reflects the command's commitment to maritime security and its crucial role in deterring illicit activities within the country's waters.

“I commend Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr. and the men and women of the Naval Command Western Mindanao for their dedication and professionalism in carrying out their mandate. Ang patuloy ninyong pagbabantay sa ating mga karagatan ay mahalaga sa pagpapanatili ng seguridad at kaayusan sa ating maritime domain,” Nepomuceno said.

Nepomuceno noted that the operations highlight the important role of frontline maritime forces in protecting the country's borders and preventing the movement of illicit goods.

“Ang tagumpay na ito ay sumasalamin sa kahandaan, disiplina, at malasakit ng ating mga maritime enforcers sa kanilang tungkulin. We recognize and appreciate the efforts of NCWM and its partner agencies in helping safeguard our borders and protect the public from the harmful effects of illicit trade,” the BOC chief added.