Aliping said that aside from academic knowledge, students should also be reminded of moral values and the importance of spirituality.

The resolution urges all Department of Education schools and private schools in the city to observe an interfaith prayer or invocation during flag-raising and flag-lowering ceremonies and sustain the practice consistently.

Aliping, who also serves as president of the Liga ng mga Barangay Baguio chapter, said prayer can help bring communities together during difficult times and provide strength, hope and solidarity to students, parents, teachers and school personnel.

He cited incidents involving students nationwide, including violence and altercations linked to bullying that have resulted in deaths and trauma among students, families and school communities.

Aliping said Baguio has also recorded cases of bullying and violence involving students, including physical assaults and injuries to minors inside and outside schools.

He said such incidents highlight the need for measures that promote peace, empathy and mutual respect among young people.

Aliping said interfaith prayers could serve as reminders of compassion and respect for people from diverse backgrounds and help reinforce values that discourage bullying, violence and discrimination.

The resolution was approved by the City Council and the Office of the City Mayor.