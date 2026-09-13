The group also reviewed data from the “Namnama” (hope) screening facility located at the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center (BCCC). Between March and August this year, the facility screened 464 individuals, leading to seven confirmed positive cases. All seven individuals, representing 1.51 percent of those tested, are currently receiving treatment.

Demographic data from the facility showed that males accounted for 81 percent of the total clients screened. From June to August 2026, individuals aged 15 to 24 made up 47 percent of the testing group, while those aged 25 to 34 accounted for 40 percent. Clients aged 35 and older comprised the remaining 13 percent.

During July and August, men who have sex with men (MSM) represented half of all screened individuals, while heterosexual clients made up 47 percent. Transgender women, persons who inject drugs, and pregnant clients accounted for 1 percent each.

Sixty-two percent of clients resided in Baguio, 25 percent came from Pangasinan, and 13 percent traveled from Benguet. Walk-in visitors accounted for 75 percent of the total, while the remainder were referred by outside sources.

Students formed the largest occupational group among clients at 45 percent, while call center agents made up 5 percent and unemployed individuals accounted for 6 percent. The remaining 44 percent worked in various other fields.

Recent risky exposure was cited by 76 percent of clients as their primary reason for seeking a test, followed by general curiosity at 15 percent.

Information outreach numbers indicated that 52 percent of clients discovered the screening facility through Facebook. Referrals accounted for 22 percent of awareness, peer recommendations brought in 15 percent, and search engine results or other methods informed the rest.

The facility also recently began distributing self-testing kits, dispensing nine unassisted kits along with one assisted test that yielded a reactive result.

Aside from HIV cases, staff also detected cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, warts, and vaginitis, with clients pointing to regular partners, casual encounters, bars, and digital applications as exposure sources.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis enrollment fluctuated over the four-month period, recording 16 new participants in May, 61 in June, 25 in July, and 14 in August. Four clients enrolled in the program also tested positive for syphilis.

Following the reports, the council issued an early invitation for public participation in the upcoming World AIDS Day commemoration on 1 December 2026.