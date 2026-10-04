An 8-year-old boy was killed and five others were injured after an unidentified object exploded in Barangay Sinamar here Sunday morning.
The blast occurred around 9 a.m. in Purok Raniag.
The boy, identified only as alias “JM,” was a Grade 3 student. Four other minors, identified as aliases “CJ,” “PJ,” “JJ” and “AP,” and an 85-year-old woman identified as Gloria were injured.
Emergency responders brought all six victims to Manuel A. Roxas District Hospital, where JM was pronounced dead.
Initial accounts from residents indicated that the children had found a metal object and were playing with it before the explosion.
Police suspect the object may have been an explosive device, but its type and origin have yet to be determined.
A witness told investigators she saw the victims walking along the road shortly before hearing a loud explosion and later saw them injured on the ground.
Police are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine what caused the blast.
The investigation is ongoing.
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