Ex-justice minister gets 25 years for role in botched martial law

He has since been convicted of leading an insurrection, and is in detention while appealing a life sentence.

Yoon was also given a 30-year jail term earlier this month for sending drones to North Korea to “manufacture a national crisis” to justify his martial law.

Park had held a meeting of justice ministry officials in the early hours of the martial law and checked on prison capacity should the authorities arrest anti-government figures, prosecutors said.

As justice minister, he “instructed cooperation with the martial law command... on the assumption that a decree would be effective,” Yonhap quoted from the verdict.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence for Park, arguing he had “reduced the law to a tool of insurrection in his abuse of power and posed a challenge to the rule of law.”

They said he had shown no remorse.