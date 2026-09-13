



Police said the minor was eating inside the store when he was allegedly approached by individuals identified as members of the LGBTQ community who allegedly solicited sexual favors. The minor reportedly refused, but the individuals allegedly continued the solicitation, prompting a confrontation after the minor returned to the area with his grandfather.



The verbal argument later escalated into a physical altercation between the parties, police said.



A security guard of the convenience store and a parking attendant who witnessed the incident reported that the situation eventually subsided without further escalation.



Responding officers from Sub-Station 6 of the Makati Police located the minor and his grandfather and invited them for further inquiry.



However, police said the two declined to file a formal complaint and instead opted to settle the matter privately.