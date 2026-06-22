Sampaloc drinking brawl leaves minor dead

A 17-year-old boy was arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old youth during a drinking session in Manila’s Sampaloc district early Friday, police said.
The incident occurred around midnight along Geronimo Street in Barangay 432. According to investigators from Manila Police District Station 4, a heated argument broke out among a group of minors during the gathering, leading the suspect to repeatedly stab the victim in the neck and head.
Closed-circuit television footage captured the victim clutching his neck before collapsing.
A group of boys was seen rushing the victim to the Ospital ng Sampaloc aboard a pedicab, where he was declared dead on arrival at 12:45 a.m. by the attending surgeon, Dr. Dennis Gilbuena.
Separate security footage showed the teenage suspect fleeing the scene while holding a knife, as his mother attempted to take the weapon away.
Although local residents initially tried to bring the suspect to the barangay hall, he managed to escape before being apprehended during a follow-up operation by personnel from the Lacson Police Community Precinct. The suspect will be transferred to the Boys Town Complex under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.