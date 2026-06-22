Sampaloc drinking brawl leaves minor dead

Closed-circuit television footage captured the victim clutching his neck before collapsing.

A group of boys was seen rushing the victim to the Ospital ng Sampaloc aboard a pedicab, where he was declared dead on arrival at 12:45 a.m. by the attending surgeon, Dr. Dennis Gilbuena.

Separate security footage showed the teenage suspect fleeing the scene while holding a knife, as his mother attempted to take the weapon away.

Although local residents initially tried to bring the suspect to the barangay hall, he managed to escape before being apprehended during a follow-up operation by personnel from the Lacson Police Community Precinct. The suspect will be transferred to the Boys Town Complex under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.