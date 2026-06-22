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Sampaloc drinking brawl leaves minor dead

Sampaloc drinking brawl leaves minor dead
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A 17-year-old boy was arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old youth during a drinking session in Manila’s Sampaloc district early Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around midnight along Geronimo Street in Barangay 432. According to investigators from Manila Police District Station 4, a heated argument broke out among a group of minors during the gathering, leading the suspect to repeatedly stab the victim in the neck and head.

Sampaloc drinking brawl leaves minor dead
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Closed-circuit television footage captured the victim clutching his neck before collapsing.

A group of boys was seen rushing the victim to the Ospital ng Sampaloc aboard a pedicab, where he was declared dead on arrival at 12:45 a.m. by the attending surgeon, Dr. Dennis Gilbuena.

Separate security footage showed the teenage suspect fleeing the scene while holding a knife, as his mother attempted to take the weapon away.

Although local residents initially tried to bring the suspect to the barangay hall, he managed to escape before being apprehended during a follow-up operation by personnel from the Lacson Police Community Precinct. The suspect will be transferred to the Boys Town Complex under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Manila stabbing incident
Sampaloc crime report
teenage suspect arrested
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