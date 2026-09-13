MINALIN, Pampanga — Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda on Sunday rallied all sectors to come together and protect more than 20,000 residents here from rising floodwaters and remobilized lahar threatening the town.

The San Fernando–Sto. Tomas–Minalin Tail Dike suffered breaches in Barangay Sta. Catalina and Barangay San Nicolas during the height of the storm, forcing floodwaters and remobilized lahar into nearby communities and prompting urgent, round-the-clock repairs.

According to Pineda, heavy equipment and sheet piles have been rushed to the site to reinforce critical sections and stop further flooding, although several roads remained impassable as of press time.