The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a show-cause order Sunday against the registered owner and driver of a vehicle caught blocking the path of Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) trucks responding to an incident.
In a video shared on Facebook, a sedan was seen double-parked along a narrow road in Makati, making it difficult for first responders to pass on their way to a nearby fire.
Due to the limited space, the vehicle was damaged and pushed aside, prompting the presumed owner to react angrily over the damage to his car.
In light of the incident, the LTO ordered the sedan owner to submit a sworn affidavit and supporting documents explaining why they should not be held liable for parking in a prohibited place and obstructing traffic.
The transportation agency also noted that the registered owner’s driver’s license was preventively suspended for 90 days, with the possibility of permanent suspension if the driver is found to be an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.
The vehicle seen in the video was likewise placed on alarm status as the agency’s Intelligence and Investigation Division conducts its probe.
“Every second is important for our fire officers. Negligence and violation of traffic laws cannot be a reason for delay in their ability to respond,” LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said.
Lacanilao urged the public to be more mindful of where they park their vehicles, noting that delayed response times could endanger lives.
Under Article 2176 of the Civil Code, a vehicle owner may be held liable for damages caused to fire victims who were harmed due to a delay.
Likewise, Article 2179 prohibits a car owner from seeking compensation for damage to their vehicle if the destruction stemmed from their own negligence.