The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a show-cause order Sunday against the registered owner and driver of a vehicle caught blocking the path of Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) trucks responding to an incident.

In a video shared on Facebook, a sedan was seen double-parked along a narrow road in Makati, making it difficult for first responders to pass on their way to a nearby fire.

Due to the limited space, the vehicle was damaged and pushed aside, prompting the presumed owner to react angrily over the damage to his car.