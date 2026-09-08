Artes stressed, however, that Torre’s leave should not be mistaken for a preventive suspension.

“Wala po akong disciplinary authority over General Torre dahil siya po ay presidential appointee,” Artes said when asked why he had not imposed a sanction on the MMDA general manager.

Artes said his authority to suspend Torre applies only in connection with an administrative investigation conducted by the MMDA.

“Since nga po LTO na ang nag-iimbestiga sa kanya, wala pong reason para isuspend ko pa siya,” he said.

The LTO is investigating the SUV after it was seen using the EDSA Busway while carrying MMDA markings and a license plate assigned to another government vehicle.

The agency has also taken action against the vehicle’s driver over violations arising from the incident. Torre previously paid P14,000 in fines for traffic violations linked to the use of the SUV.

In its statement Tuesday, the MMDA said Torre had volunteered to go on leave and that it respected his decision to step away from office temporarily.

The agency said Artes continued to have “full trust and confidence” in Torre’s work, citing his contributions to the MMDA’s day-to-day operations and the implementation of its mandates.

At the same time, the MMDA reiterated that government officials are not exempt from traffic regulations.

“No official, regardless of position or rank, is exempt from traffic laws and policies enforced to maintain order on major thoroughfares,” the agency said.###