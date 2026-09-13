Under the proposal, the Special Services Division under the City Mayor’s Office will serve as the lead implementing unit and oversee planning, scheduling, logistics and monitoring.

The office will coordinate with the City Health Services Office, barangay officials, the Liga ng mga Barangay Baguio City Chapter, national government agencies and private stakeholders.

Each deployment will provide services covering medical care, social welfare assistance, educational campaigns, environmental protection and community development.

Activities will follow a year-round rotation schedule and use accessible venues such as multipurpose halls, covered courts and designated open spaces.

The proposed ordinance provides an initial annual allocation of P500,000 from the city budget under the City Mayor’s Office.

Additional funding may be included in future regular or supplemental budgets, subject to City Council approval and auditing rules.

The city government may also partner with national agencies, civil society organizations, academic institutions and medical associations to expand services without additional cost to the city.

The proposal also requires barangay officials, volunteers and residents to help identify community needs before deployments, assist with logistics and provide feedback.

The Special Services Division will submit performance and compliance reports to the Sangguniang Panlungsod after each deployment cycle to track participation, resource use and areas for improvement.

Political campaign materials and partisan logos will be prohibited during program activities to preserve its nonpartisan character.

The proposed ordinance has been approved on second reading and will undergo public consultations and further deliberations by the City Council.