Ricky Ducas, former coordinator of the CHSO mental health unit, said suicide fatalities in the city have increased in recent years.

He also noted a gender gap in local mental health trends, with men accounting for a larger share of suicide deaths while women are more likely to seek professional help.

Ducas said men may face greater risks because they are generally less likely to discuss personal problems or seek care.

Common factors linked to suicide include depression, anxiety, substance use and personal or financial stress, he said.

The CHSO currently provides counseling services and free medication to individuals seeking consultations.

Ducas urged residents experiencing mental health concerns to visit their district health centers, stressing that early intervention can help prevent crises and manage conditions more effectively.