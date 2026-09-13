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San Beda College Alabang serves as the national headquarters and one of the 15 local testing centers for this year’s Bar exams.

The Supreme Court earlier said 12,017 examinees, or 99.9 percent of the 12,029 candidates who took the first day of the examinations, also appeared for Day 2 on 9 September.

The 2026 Bar Examinations were held on 6, 9 and 13 September as candidates seek admission to the legal profession.

Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan serves as chair of this year’s Bar examinations.