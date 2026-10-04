Among those arrested in Rizal was a regional-level most wanted person apprehended in Binangonan for qualified theft with no bail recommended. Police also arrested a provincial-level most wanted person in Morong for frustrated murder and a municipal-level wanted person in Binangonan for acts of lasciviousness.

Three suspects wanted for qualified theft were separately arrested in Rodriguez, while another wanted person was apprehended in San Mateo in connection with a theft case.

In Laguna, police arrested San Pedro City’s Top 8 most wanted person and Siniloan’s No. 1 municipal most wanted person, who was wanted for frustrated murder.

Other arrests in the province involved suspects wanted for attempted murder, reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cavite police reported three wanted-person arrests, including a city-level most wanted person facing a case under Republic Act 7610.

In Quezon, a municipal No. 2 most wanted person facing frustrated murder and qualified theft charges was arrested in Mauban, while another provincial-level wanted person was apprehended in Pagbilao for robbery.

Lucena police personnel also joined an operation that led to the arrest of another wanted person facing an illegal gambling case.

Batangas police, meanwhile, recorded two arrests involving suspects wanted for robbery, theft and serious physical injuries.

Police said the suspects were arrested through separate warrant and manhunt operations and placed under appropriate custody pending court proceedings.