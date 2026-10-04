TERNATE, Cavite — A motorcycle rider died while a pedestrian and his backrider were injured in a road crash along Governor’s Drive in Ternate on Saturday night.
Police said the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on 3 October in Barangay Poblacion 1A.
Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle first struck a pedestrian who was crossing at a pedestrian lane before it allegedly veered into the opposite lane and collided with a Toyota Corolla.
The pedestrian and motorcycle backrider sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.
The motorcycle driver was also brought to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival at around 9:02 p.m.
The car sustained damage to its front bumper, police said.
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