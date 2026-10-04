CALATAGAN, Batangas — Authorities launched security measures at Calatagan National High School after a Facebook post threatened an explosion at the campus.
Police said the school principal reported the threat at around 2:30 p.m. on 3 October after seeing a post warning students against attending classes on Monday.
The post caused concern among students, faculty members and school personnel, according to the police report.
School security personnel immediately secured the area and conducted an initial inspection.
The Provincial Explosives Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit was also requested to conduct a thorough sweep to determine whether any explosive device was present.
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