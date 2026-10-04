Kaban Hotel and Casino held a soft opening in Malay, Aklan, last month and is scheduled to formally open on 11 October.

Villareal said Boracay could sustain its tourism industry without relying on casinos.

“Boracay does not need gambling and casinos to prosper. Its beauty, its culture, its hospitality, and its natural gifts are already treasures that can support a vibrant and sustainable tourism industry,” he said.

The bishop urged the Aklan provincial government, the Malay municipal government and other concerned agencies to prioritize public welfare, saying profit should not be the sole measure of development.

He also appealed to families to protect their financial resources and teach children the value of perseverance, honest work and responsibility.

Villareal called on communities to support people struggling with gambling and help them seek appropriate professional assistance.

“Let us also be especially attentive to the poor and vulnerable, who may be particularly susceptible to the promise of quick financial gain,” he said.