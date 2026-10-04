REAL, Quezon — Police arrested two persons following the discovery of 21 liquefied petroleum gas cylinders in an alleged unauthorized LPG transfer and seal-tampering operation in Barangay Cawayan, Real.
Police said they responded to a report at around 7 a.m. on 3 October concerning the alleged transfer of LPG from one cylinder to another and the manipulation of cylinder seals and contents.
Investigators reported finding five cylinders without seals, eight with allegedly tampered seals and eight with their original seals intact.
A hose and weighing equipment allegedly used in transferring LPG were also observed at the site, according to police.
The suspects were taken into custody and are facing complaints under laws regulating petroleum products and the LPG industry.
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