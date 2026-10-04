They also said the move would help streamline the presentation of evidence before the Senate shifts its attention to deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget.

“Ngunit isinama nila ’yan sa Articles of impeachment na ang ibig sabihin nito ay may sapat silang ebidensya para talakayin itong isyung bribery sa impeachment court. Kung aatras sila sa akusasyong bribery laban sa Bise Presidente ay hindi ba nila na-shortchange o nadedehado ang mga Filipino na nais sanang malaman ang buong katotohanan rito?” Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said.

Castro, however, said the decision ultimately rests with the prosecution team.

“Nasa pagpapasya po iyan ng prosecution. Kung sa tingin nila ay iyan ang tamang strategy sa paghain ng mga testigo,” she said.

The bribery allegation is contained in Article 3 of the impeachment case against Duterte and involves accusations that she bribed Department of Education officials during her tenure as education secretary from 2022 to 2024.