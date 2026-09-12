At approximately 11:30 p.m., operating personnel executed search warrant issued by 1st Vice Executive Judge Mildred Jacinto Marquez at the suspect's residence along Sitaw Street, Evergreen Subdivision.

The search led to the recovery of two caliber .38 revolvers, each loaded with four live ammunitions, and a sling bag. Mandatory inventory and documentation of the seized evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect, an elected barangay official, and a media representative.

The suspect was brought to the Las Piñas District Hospital for a mandatory medical examination prior to being turned over to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section for proper disposition.

Charges for violation of Section 28(a) in relation to Section 28(e)(1) of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) are being prepared against the suspect, while the confiscated firearms were submitted to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.