At around 3:15 p.m., patrollers conducting routine foot patrol along S. De Guzman Street spotted a group of individuals actively playing "Cara y Cruz" with bet money involved.

Police officers moved in for the arrest, causing several gamblers to flee. Operating personnel apprehended alias Andrew and alias Sanny at the scene.

Recovered from the gambling site were three one-peso coin flippers and bet money amounting to P350. During a search incidental to a lawful arrest, officers also recovered an unlicensed caliber .38 revolver loaded with one live ammunition from alias Andrew, who failed to present any authorization to carry a firearm.

The arrested suspects were subjected to medical examination before being turned over to the investigation and detective management section for e-inquest proceedings.

Charges for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 (Illegal Gambling) are being prepared against both suspects, while an additional charge for Violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) will be filed against alias Andrew.