Around P700,000-worth of alleged substandard foam mattresses were seized by the authorities during a buy-bust operation held at warehouse in Brgy. Sipat in the town of Plaridel, Bulacan on 10 September 2026.

According to a report, the CIDG Bulacan Provincial Field Unit, together with representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and territorial police unit conducted the buy-bust operation for violation of Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines).

The operation resulted in the arrest of a female suspect and the confiscation of 150 pieces of assorted foam mattresses valued at P700,000.00.

A report that reached Police Maj. Gen. Robert AA Morico II, the Director of CIDG, stated that the female suspect was caught while selling and trading foam mattresses which are not compliant with the minimum labeling requirements, and standards for consumer products prescribed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The Director of CIDG emphasized that the State protects the interests of the consumers, promotes their general welfare, and establishes standards of conduct for business and industry. Under the Section 77 (Minimum Labeling Requirements) of Republic Act No. 7394, it is mandated that all consumer goods sold in the Philippines must have transparent, traceable labels — registered name and address of the manufacturer or importer; country of origin; date of manufacture and raw material composition tags.

Without this, the product is classified as illicit because if a consumer gets sick or injured from the product, there is no way to trace who built it or hold them accountable.

The CIDG leadership commends PCOL Grant A Gollod, the Regional Chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 and the CIDG Bulacan Provincial Field Unit led by its Provincial Officer, PMAJ Domingo A Resma Jr., for disrupting the trade of non-compliant consumer products. This accomplishment underscores the CIDG’s unwavering resolve in protecting Filipino consumers by cracking down all unlawful activities, and ensuring that those who violate the law are held accountable.

The CIDG assures the public that it is resolute in enforcing all laws— across the country. The Group calls on the public to report all suspicious or illegal activities in their localities, and the CIDG will take it from there.