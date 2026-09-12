In a separate interview, the senator echoed his call for athletes in other sports to improve and surpass past achievements.

“Pusong Pinoy, lumalaban,” he said.

Go underscored that athletes should focus on the competition while receiving support from the government, sports organizations and the private sector.

“Dapat po ang mga athletes natin walang ibang iisipin. Kung hindi mag-compete na, naka-focus na lang ’yan dapat. ’Yung preparation sa pagkain, sa kagamitan, at ’yung moral support ay dapat mula sa ating lahat dito,” Go said.

He encouraged the private and public sectors to collaborate in helping the athletes achieve their goals.

Emphasizing the importance of long-term preparation, Go also recognized the Philippine Sports Commission, led by Chair Patrick “Pato” Gregorio; the Philippine Olympic Committee, led by President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino; the Philippine Paralympic Committee; national sports associations; coaches; and other stakeholders supporting Team Philippines.

He said national teams should have a deep pool of players training together well before major competitions, stressing the need for long-term preparation.

“Hindi ’yung magbubuo tayo ng team malapit na ’yung competition. Mahabang training, para meron silang teamwork ’yung mga players natin,” he said.

Go also favored the early recognition of Filipino-American and Filipino-foreign athletes, saying their eligibility should be processed while they are still young.

Aside from the upcoming competitions, Go highlighted his advocacy for building a sustained athlete-development pipeline from the grassroots to the elite level.

Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City and allows student-athletes to combine academics with specialized athletic training. He has also filed Senate Bill No. 171 seeking regional NAS campuses, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

To support grassroots, collegiate and adaptive sports, Go authored Senate Bill No. 413 to institutionalize the Philippine National Games as a nationwide grassroots tournament and Senate Bill No. 678 to establish the National Tertiary Games as a multisport platform for college athletes.

Additionally, Go backed Senate Bill No. 1743, a measure passed on third reading to amend the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act and ensure that para-athletes receive enhanced rewards and equal recognition for their achievements.

Go said para-athletes deserve the same recognition and support as national athletes.

“Proud na proud po ako sa inyong lahat. You continue to show us that no disability and no challenge can stop a Filipino who is determined to pursue a dream,” he added.

Highlighting newly secured funding streams, Go noted that the Supreme Court’s final decision regarding remittances to the National Sports Development Fund will provide much-needed resources to expand support for grassroots initiatives and elite athletes alike.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go reaffirmed his commitment to championing the Philippine Sports Commission’s budget, prioritizing direct funding for athlete training, modern sports infrastructure and community-level programs.

Reflecting on past projects such as the restoration of the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and PhilSports Arena, he underscored his continued advocacy for youth engagement in sports to steer young Filipinos away from illegal drugs and risky behaviors.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep us healthy and fit,” Go said.

He also reminded the delegation that while winning is an important goal, representing the country with pride and honor matters just as much. Go assured the athletes that, with or without a medal, what matters is that they give their best.

“Fight with heart, compete with honor, and enjoy every moment of representing the Philippines,” Go said, reminding them that they are not alone and that the whole nation stands behind them.