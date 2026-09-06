“I would like to place on record that I support the budget of the Department of Health and its attached agencies and corporations. Importante po ang budget sa kalusugan dahil investment po ito sa ating mamamayan,” Go said.

“Health is wealth. Ang katumbas po ng kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Maraming Pilipino din po ang kailangan ng tulong medikal na dapat tugunan ng ating gobyerno,” he added.

The proposed 2027 health-sector budget has drawn scrutiny after the DOH and its attached agencies sought substantially higher funding than what was included in the National Expenditure Program.

PhilHealth initially sought around P370 billion to sustain expanded benefits but was allocated P74.448 billion under the NEP.

Go said the country remains far from fully realizing Republic Act 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act.

“We are still very far from the full implementation of Universal Health Care,” he said.

The senator said PhilHealth resources should be maximized for patients instead of being allowed to accumulate while Filipinos continue to struggle with hospital bills.

He cited reforms pushed through Senate oversight, including increases in case rates and new benefit packages for dental services, optometric care and emergency outpatient services.

Go also recalled the removal of policies he had repeatedly criticized as anti-poor, including the Single Period of Confinement rule and the 24-hour confinement requirement.

“We already pushed PhilHealth to implement reforms and improve their benefit packages. I am glad to report that marami na po dito ang naisakatuparan,” he said.

Go, however, said more reforms are needed.

He urged PhilHealth President and CEO Beverly Lorraine Ho and Health Secretary Edwin Mercado to continue reviewing benefit packages, speed up the implementation of Zero Balance Billing and ensure that qualified Filipinos understand and can avail themselves of their benefits.

Go also reiterated his proposal for a PhilHealth identification system, possibly integrated with the National ID, to make Filipinos more aware that they are automatically covered under universal healthcare.

He said stronger PhilHealth coverage could also reduce pressure on other medical assistance programs.

Go noted that Malasakit Centers consolidate assistance from PhilHealth, the DOH, Department of Social Welfare and Development and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, but said patients would have less need to seek additional financial aid if PhilHealth shouldered a larger share of medical costs.

“Kung mas malaki po ang coverage ng PhilHealth, mas mababawasan po ’yung out-of-pocket expenditures ng pasyente,” he said.

Go also pushed for continued funding for the Cancer Assistance Fund, health facilities, regional specialty centers, and the hiring and retention of healthcare workers.

He urged Congress and the executive branch to treat the health budget not merely as an annual expenditure but as an investment that could determine whether Filipinos seek treatment or delay care because of cost.

“Sana po umabot tayo sa punto na hindi takot ang Pilipinong magpa-ospital,” Go said.