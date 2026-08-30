As one of the measure’s authors, Go said OFWs should receive concrete assistance to help them rebuild their lives after years of working overseas.

“It is not enough to simply call them our modern-day heroes. We need to provide them with concrete support and ensure that when they return home, there is a clear path forward, with the government standing by their side,” he said.

Go noted that returning OFWs often struggle to find local employment that matches the skills and experience they acquired abroad. Others face difficulties starting businesses or securing sustainable livelihoods.

He said these challenges became particularly evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, when thousands of Filipino migrant workers were forced to return home.

“We saw this during the pandemic, when they were suddenly sent home and our OFWs faced tremendous difficulties,” Go said.

Under the proposed measure, government programs and services for returning migrant workers would be integrated and coordinated to provide continuous assistance in employment, livelihood and reintegration.

The bill also seeks to ensure that the skills, qualifications and professional experience acquired by OFWs overseas are properly recognized and utilized in the domestic labor market.

Go linked the proposal to previous measures aimed at strengthening government services for migrant workers, including Republic Act 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers.

He also cited the establishment of the OFW Hospital in Pampanga under Executive Order 154, as well as his proposals to institutionalize the facility and establish dedicated OFW wards in hospitals nationwide.

Go further explained that not all OFWs and their families can travel to Pampanga for medical services, underscoring the need to make dedicated healthcare services more accessible across the country.

“Not all OFWs are able to travel to the OFW Hospital in Pampanga, so it is only right that OFW wards be made available in different parts of the country,” he said.

Go maintained that the Bagong Balikbayan Act would help returning OFWs transition from overseas employment to productive and sustainable lives in the Philippines.

“Through this proposed measure, we are providing them not only with assistance in returning home, but also with the opportunity to start anew, succeed, and prosper here in their own country,” he said.