“I hope the DPWH could also consider the repair and rehabilitation of sports facilities. Iyon po ang napapansin ko, nalilimutan po yung pagbibigay ng prayoridad sa ating mga sports facilities,” Go said.

He cited aging facilities under the Philippine Sports Commission, including the PhilSports Complex and Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, which have undergone continuing rehabilitation efforts. The PSC and DPWH have been working on improvements at Rizal Memorial and other facilities. Philstar

Go said sports funding remains small compared with the overall national budget.

“Kumbaga sa pie, sa ₱7 trillion na pondo po ng gobyerno, parang icing lang yung pondo ng PSC or ng sports,” he said.

“Sana po’y kumportable naman po ang ating mga atleta. Sila po ang nagbibigay sa atin ng karangalan tuwing may mga sporting events sa ating bansa,” he added.

Go said athletes should be able to focus on training and competition without worrying about inadequate facilities and basic needs.

“Dapat wala pong ibang iniisip ang mga atleta kundi to focus on their games, sa kanilang training. Dapat suportado sila ng gobyerno,” he said.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon told Go that the department continued coordinating with PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio on repairs to sports facilities, including Rizal Memorial, PhilSports and athlete dormitories.

Dizon also said DPWH remained ready to provide technical and implementation support even after some convergence funding was transferred to the respective agencies for 2027.

Go also sought assistance for sports facilities in Mindanao, including a swimming pool and soccer field at the University of the Philippines Mindanao in Davao City.