This resulted in a Net Personal Optimism score of +40, which SWS classifies as “excellent.”

The figure climbed 17 points from the “high” +23 recorded in March and slightly surpassed the 2025 average of +39. It was also the highest Net Personal Optimism score since the +41 registered in June 2025.

The improvement was recorded across all major geographic areas.

Balance Luzon posted the biggest increase, with its score surging 27 points from +22 in March to an “excellent” +49 in June.

Metro Manila improved eight points to +36, while the Visayas rose six points to +33 and Mindanao gained 11 points to +31. All three were classified as “very high.”

Optimism also strengthened in both rural and urban communities.

Rural areas rose 17 points from +24 to an “excellent” +41, while urban areas climbed by the same margin from +22 to a “very high” +39.

Women registered a larger improvement than men, with their Net Personal Optimism jumping 23 points from +20 to an “excellent” +43. Among men, the score rose 12 points from +26 to a “very high” +38.

Younger Filipinos remained the most optimistic.

Those aged 18 to 24 posted an “excellent” +58, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds at +51. The score stood at +38 among those aged 35 to 44 and +36 among those aged 45 to 54.

Filipinos aged 55 and older remained the least optimistic group, although their score improved seven points from +10 to +17.

Optimism likewise increased across all educational levels.

College graduates recorded the biggest gain, rising 31 points from +26 in March to an “excellent” +57 in June. Those with some senior high school education also registered an “excellent” +46.

SWS also found that people who said their quality of life improved over the past year were substantially more optimistic about the future.

Net Personal Optimism stood at an “excellent” +60 among those classified by SWS as “Gainers,” compared with +40 among those whose quality of life remained unchanged and +12 among those who said their situation had worsened.

SWS considers scores of +40 or higher “excellent,” +30 to +39 “very high,” +20 to +29 “high,” +10 to +19 “fair,” +1 to +9 “mediocre,” zero to -9 “low,” and -10 or below “very low.”

The survey was conducted from 20 to 29 June through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide, with 300 respondents each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

It had a sampling error margin of plus or minus 3 percentage points for national figures and plus or minus 6 percentage points for each geographic area. The survey items were non-commissioned and conducted on SWS’ own initiative.