Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Friday recommended restoring the age eligibility for Sangguniang Kabataan officials to 15 to 19 years old, saying youth representatives should remain closely connected to the sector they serve.

During the Senate Committee on Finance deliberations on the DILG’s proposed 2027 budget, Remulla said the current age range allows individuals who may already be working or raising families to continue serving in a council intended to represent younger Filipinos.

“My recommendation is to bring it back to 15 to 19 years old, so that they would still be staying in the community,” Remulla said.

“Because at 28 or 29 [years old], nag-asawa na po ‘yan, nagpamilya na, o nagtatrabaho na. I don’t think they are representative anymore of their constituents,” he added.

Remulla also pointed to the overlap between the current SK age eligibility and the minimum age requirements for other elective local positions despite the significant difference in their responsibilities.

“The minimum age for running for governor is 23, and to run for SK is between 18 and 29. You see the variance of what their responsibilities are,” he said.

The DILG chief also called for a review of the fiscal autonomy granted to SK officials, citing concerns over their capacity and preparedness to independently manage public funds.

“I think that the fiscal responsibility of the SK is not fully formed yet, and they are subject to the manipulation of so many factors,” Remulla said.

Concerns over accountability in the handling of SK funds have also surfaced in recent cases.

Earlier this year, two SK chairpersons in Makati City were suspended after the Sangguniang Panlungsod found them guilty of misconduct in separate cases involving an alleged demand for a 20 percent kickback from a supplier and the submission of documents bearing forged signatures.

Remulla said reforms to the SK system should strengthen youth participation in governance by ensuring that young leaders genuinely represent their sector while putting safeguards in place for the management of public funds.