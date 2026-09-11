The Philippine National Police has ordered local police units to strengthen security preparations for possible rallies and protest activities on 21 September, the anniversary of the 1972 declaration of Martial Law under former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. on Friday directed police units to intensify intelligence monitoring, remain alert for possible security threats and prepare sufficient personnel and resources for the expected demonstrations.

“The instruction is clear and simple: There should be a sufficient number of policemen in all protest sites and to ensure the safety and security of everybody, including the protesters themselves,” Nartatez said.

“They have the right to assemble and air their concerns and our duty is to balance the respect and recognition for those rights, and our mandate to maintain peace and order and in keeping everyone safe and secure,” he added.

The directive comes amid expectations that various groups may hold rallies and protest actions on 21 September.

Similar demonstrations were held last year in connection with alleged flood control anomalies. Some protest actions later turned violent after masked individuals threw rocks and damaged a police outpost.

Nartatez said the preparations are in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to maintain public safety and peace and order during public gatherings.

He said police deployment would focus on securing protest areas while ensuring that public activities remain within the bounds of existing laws and regulations.

The PNP chief also reminded groups planning rallies and other activities to secure the necessary permits and comply with applicable rules.