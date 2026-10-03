Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. on Saturday said former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s allegations regarding Chinese funding for Vice President Sara Duterte should be submitted to authorities for vetting.

“The allegations of former Senator Trillanes, if substantiated, raise serious implications for national security. He should submit the evidence in his possession, if any, to our law enforcement authorities so the matter can be thoroughly investigated,” Teodoro said.

Trillanes on Friday claimed that ₱319 million from the Chinese government and China-based corporations went to CALLE88 Foods Corp., a company linked to the vice president’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

He also alleged that a foundation where Duterte is an incorporator, the Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines Inc., received a ₱150-million donation from the Chinese embassy in the Philippines.