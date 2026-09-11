A series of explosions was heard as the fire swept through houses made of light materials in the area.

Responding firefighters were unable to enter the area due to illegally parked vehicles blocking access to the residential area.

Firewalls prevented the fire from spreading farther uphill toward the complex where Camp Alagar is located.

Firefighters interconnected their hoses to battle the blaze, which was placed under control at about 6 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire. Initial investigation showed that witnesses saw a man throw an eco bag onto the terrace of a two-story house owned by Gamutan.

Gamutan told BFP investigators that her former live-in partner, identified as Delmore, was seen near her house before the fire broke out.

She said she and her daughter slept at a neighbor's house after her former live-in partner allegedly harassed her following the end of their relationship earlier this month.

“Some witnesses saw my former live in party near my house before the fire broke out” she said.