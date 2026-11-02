The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reopened a portion of EDSA's southbound lanes on Monday morning, 2 November 2026, following a three-day closure for road reblocking.

Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the southbound section from Nepa Q-Mart to Boni Serrano Avenue was reopened to motorists after rehabilitation work began on 30 October.

“Hinihingi ko ‘yung paumanhin at pag-intindi ng mga motoristang naabala over the weekend,” Lopez said, apologizing to motorists inconvenienced by the temporary closure.

“Ginawa lang po ng DPWH ‘yun kasi kailangan po talaga ayusin at napapanahon po dahil sa mahabang long weekend na sinasabi at para sa kaligtasan na rin po ng mga motorista natin,” he explained.

Lopez said the DPWH took advantage of the long weekend to carry out the repairs and minimize disruptions to regular weekday traffic.

The rehabilitation was completed ahead of the usual curing period through technology that allows newly poured concrete to cure within a day.

“Kaya kahit nagsimula tayo ng October 30 ngayon po magagamit na natin ito,” Lopez said.

Despite the accelerated work, the DPWH chief assured motorists that the repaired road was more durable.

“Mas matibay po ‘to ‘yung ginawa natin ngayon,” he said.

Lopez said asphalt paving would follow within the next two weeks.

“‘Yung pag-asapalto naman po gagawin ‘yan in the next two weeks,” he said.

During the remaining rehabilitation work, Lopez said private vehicles would be temporarily allowed to use the EDSA Busway, which is normally reserved for authorized buses.