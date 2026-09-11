At least 17 people who took part in the Aglipay-side Fluvial Parade were rescued after their boat became flooded with water in the town of Mariveles, Bataan on 10 September 2026.

According to the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Bataan, their personnel rescued 17 devotees, including 10 children and one pregnant woman who were among the passengers of the flooded boat.

The fluvial parade was held in Mariveles Cove and is in connection with the celebration of the Feast of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, locally known as "Apo Kulas," the patron saint honored by both the Catholic and Aglipay Churches in Mariveles.

The incident occurred at approximately 3PM while the Aglipay-side fluvial parade was ongoing. PCG and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) personnel immediately responded, safely evacuated all 17 passengers, and towed the affected watercraft to a secure location.

The swift and coordinated response highlights the PCG’s commitment to its ICARE Program, reinforcing its dedication to providing immediate, compassionate, and responsive assistance to the Filipino people, particularly during maritime emergencies.