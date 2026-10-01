A rock that was discovered by a netizen is allegedly that of extraterrestrial origin. This was the presumption of netizen J Paul Satur when he found a small rock while going out of his house at Barangay Poblacion in Taytay, Palawan on 26 September 2026.
According to Satur, he found the rock that was still hot at around 12:56am while he was out of his house. Since he can’t hold the rock due to the heat, he immediately poured water into the object that made it spew steam.
The netizen then checked online on the type of rock that he found, citing that the discovery is “One in a billion moment” for him to find such an object. But despite his elation, he was still skeptical over his discovery.
He is still currently in possession of the said rock.
The Meteoritical Society officially recognizes only seven confirmed meteorites discovered in the Philippines. Because the country's dense, tropical vegetation makes discovering fallen space rocks incredibly difficult, each confirmed find is a significant scientific milestone.
The National Museum of the Philippines displays many of these in its specialized exhibitions, such as the Bulalato: Fragments from Space exhibit. There are currently seven officially confirmed Philippine meteorites.
Aside from the seven, researchers from the National Museum's Geology and Paleontology Division recorded a groundbreaking discovery: PHMM 001, the country's first confirmed urban micrometeorite. Found within rooftop dust in Mariveles, Bataan, this cosmic spherule measures just 238 micrometers wide (about the thickness of a few human hairs) and weighs a microscopic 22.8 micrograms.
Will the Taytay, Palawan discovery be another recorded meteorite discovery in the Philippines?
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