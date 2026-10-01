The netizen then checked online on the type of rock that he found, citing that the discovery is “One in a billion moment” for him to find such an object. But despite his elation, he was still skeptical over his discovery.

He is still currently in possession of the said rock.

The Meteoritical Society officially recognizes only seven confirmed meteorites discovered in the Philippines. Because the country's dense, tropical vegetation makes discovering fallen space rocks incredibly difficult, each confirmed find is a significant scientific milestone.

The National Museum of the Philippines displays many of these in its specialized exhibitions, such as the Bulalato: Fragments from Space exhibit. There are currently seven officially confirmed Philippine meteorites.

Aside from the seven, researchers from the National Museum's Geology and Paleontology Division recorded a groundbreaking discovery: PHMM 001, the country's first confirmed urban micrometeorite. Found within rooftop dust in Mariveles, Bataan, this cosmic spherule measures just 238 micrometers wide (about the thickness of a few human hairs) and weighs a microscopic 22.8 micrograms.

Will the Taytay, Palawan discovery be another recorded meteorite discovery in the Philippines?