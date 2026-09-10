The operation resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old truck driver from the City of San Fernando, La Union. Authorities said they recovered 0.50 gram of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P3,400, contained in two heat-sealed plastic sachets. They also confiscated 6.1 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves, with an estimated value of P732, in two heat-sealed sachets.

Other items recovered included five genuine P500 bills used as buy-bust money, one P1,000 boodle money, a cigarette pack, black sling bag, gray Samsung mobile phone, lighter, driver’s license and a white Honda Click 125 motorcycle.

Later that day, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., a separate buy-bust operation was conducted in the City of San Fernando by the City of San Fernando Police Station, together with several police units, in coordination with PDEA Regional Office 1.

A 25-year-old single food delivery rider and City of San Fernando resident was arrested. Police recovered 0.6 gram of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P4,080, contained in one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet.

Authorities also confiscated a blue Tecno POVA mobile phone, a black Suzuki Smash 115 motorcycle, one genuine P500 bill and one P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.

Police said the marking and inventory of all seized evidence in both operations were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspects and required witnesses, in accordance with the law. The suspects are expected to face charges under RA 9165.