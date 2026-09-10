Around 2,000 families affected by recent storms and monsoon rains received rice and financial assistance during a payout held on September 4, 2026 in the towns of San Juan and Bacnotan in La Union’s first district.
In San Juan, 1,000 families from 41 barangays each received 10 kilograms of rice and P3,000 in cash assistance as part of government support for communities affected by Typhoons Luis and Maymay and the southwest monsoon, or Habagat.
In Bacnotan, financial assistance was also distributed to residents affected by the recent calamities.
The rice distributed in San Juan came from the Provincial Government of La Union through the Rice Distribution Program of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
The assistance was facilitated with the support of First District Congressman Francisco Paolo Ortega V and La Union Gov. Mario Eduardo C. Ortega, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), municipal officials, and members of the Sangguniang Bayan and Sangguniang Panlalawigan.
The cash assistance formed part of the P31-million allocation requested from the national government by Ortega for families affected by recent calamities in the province.
The distribution was intended to provide immediate relief to households still recovering from the effects of the successive weather disturbances and Habagat that affected parts of La Union.