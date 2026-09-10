Around 2,000 families affected by recent storms and monsoon rains received rice and financial assistance during a payout held on September 4, 2026 in the towns of San Juan and Bacnotan in La Union’s first district.

In San Juan, 1,000 families from 41 barangays each received 10 kilograms of rice and P3,000 in cash assistance as part of government support for communities affected by Typhoons Luis and Maymay and the southwest monsoon, or Habagat.