“Within one and a half years, kumpleto na lahat ang munisipyo, wala na tayong magiging problema. Kumpleto na sa buong Pilipinas,” Remulla said.

(Within one and a half years, all municipalities will be fully equipped, and we will no longer have a problem. The entire Philippines will be covered.)

He said the Office of the President, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Foreign Affairs and Bureau of Fire Protection were coordinating directly with the South Korean government on the acquisition.

“This is the cleanest transaction that is possible with the best possible benefit sa lahat ng mga Pilipino,” he added.

(This is the cleanest transaction possible, with the best possible benefits for all Filipinos.)

Remulla made the announcement during the turnover of 20 Class 1 Unified 911 emergency response motorcycles to Police Regional Office 6 at Camp Gen. Martin Teofilo Delgado in Iloilo City.

“People should expect more. They should not expect less from their police and the BFP,” he said.

Of the 20 Honda PCX160 motorcycles, 10 were turned over to the Aklan Police Provincial Office and received by Col. Arnel Ramos and Aklan Gov. Jose Enrique Miraflores.

The remaining 10 were turned over to the Iloilo City Police Office and received by Col. Wilbert Parilla and Iloilo City Administrator Melchor Tan.

Remulla said the motorcycles would enhance the logistical capabilities of emergency responders following the nationwide rollout of Unified 911, which gives Filipinos access to a single emergency hotline.

He said the system uses geolocation to connect callers with local responders who can communicate in the language spoken in their area.

“Lahat ng mga language na ’yan, kung saan ka naroroon, kapag na-geotag ang tawag ninyo, ang sasagot sa inyo ay ang local language na,” Remulla said.

(Whatever language is spoken where you are, once your call is geotagged, it will be answered in the local language.)

Remulla said addressing language barriers could reduce delays during emergencies and help responders act more quickly and effectively.