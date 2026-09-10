Comafay asked the Sangguniang Panlungsod to invite the Tabuk City police chief and Bulanao barangay chairman to its next session to explain the reported operation.

The councilor posted a video on social media purportedly showing people placing bets on the drop ball game.

He urged the Tabuk City police to review the video and explain whether personnel were aware of the gambling activity near their station.

In November 2025, Tabuk City Mayor Darwin Estrañero ordered the closure of drop ball operations within the city. He cited an increase in criminal cases that he linked to the proliferation of the gambling stalls.