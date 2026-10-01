JAB Residences consists of 17 five-story buildings, with each 27-square-meter unit priced at P1.5 million. Finishing works and other construction activities will continue before the units are turned over to qualified buyers.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the project forms part of efforts to expand housing supply while keeping homeownership affordable.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the partnership also reflects the fund’s strategy of using its financial resources to support housing development while generating returns for members.

In 2025, Pag-IBIG invested P10 billion in Megawide preferred shares to support the development of 7,143 housing units. The investment earns 9 percent annually.

Qualified socialized housing borrowers under Expanded 4PH may avail themselves of Pag-IBIG housing loans at a subsidized rate of 3 percent per year.

Pag-IBIG also offers promotional rates of 4.5 percent annually for loans above the socialized housing ceiling up to P4.9 million and 5.75 percent for loans above P4.9 million up to P10 million. Both rates are fixed for the first three years and are available until 31 December 2026.

The topping-off ceremony was led by Aliling and Acosta, together with Cavite 4th District Rep. Jennifer Austria-Barzaga, Dasmariñas City Mayor Elpidio Barzaga III and Megawide Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Edgar Saavedra.