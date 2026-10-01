BDO Life’s “Plan B” campaign won multiple Excellence Awards at the 2026 Quill Awards for its marketing, advertising, brand communication and audiovisual work.
The campaign focused on making conversations about life insurance, mortality and financial protection more relatable to Filipino breadwinners and families.
Among the campaign materials recognized was “Tuloy ang Plano,” featuring actor Alden Richards, which highlighted the financial responsibilities of breadwinners and generated more than 72 million views.
Another video featuring content creator Justine Luzares used humor to address misconceptions about life insurance and reached 3.2 million views.
BDO Life’s campaign focused on protecting children’s future also generated more than 48 million views, according to the company.
The insurer said the campaign positioned life insurance primarily as financial protection against unexpected events such as illness, disability or death rather than simply as an investment product.
BDO Life is a subsidiary of BDO Unibank and offers life insurance products covering protection, health, education, savings, retirement and estate planning.
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