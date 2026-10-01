Among the campaign materials recognized was “Tuloy ang Plano,” featuring actor Alden Richards, which highlighted the financial responsibilities of breadwinners and generated more than 72 million views.

Another video featuring content creator Justine Luzares used humor to address misconceptions about life insurance and reached 3.2 million views.

BDO Life’s campaign focused on protecting children’s future also generated more than 48 million views, according to the company.

The insurer said the campaign positioned life insurance primarily as financial protection against unexpected events such as illness, disability or death rather than simply as an investment product.

BDO Life is a subsidiary of BDO Unibank and offers life insurance products covering protection, health, education, savings, retirement and estate planning.